Cardinals HC Kliff Kingsbury out for Browns game after testing positive for COVID-19

The Arizona Cardinals will be missing some key pieces to their team as they travel to Cleveland to take on the Browns, including their head coach, after several positive COVID-19 test results.
The Arizona Cardinals will be missing some key pieces to their team as they travel to Cleveland to take on the Browns, including their head coach, after several positive COVID-19 test results.
Arizona Cardinals coach Kliff Kingsbury will miss Sunday's game against the Cleveland Browns after testing positive for COVID-19.
Cardinals coach Kliff Kingsbury has tested positive for COVID-19 and will miss Sunday's road game against the Cleveland Browns, the..