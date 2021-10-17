Transgender comedian defends Dave Chappelle

Flame Monroe, a transgender comedian, discusses Dave Chappelle’s Netflix special that has drawn criticism from some people in the transgender community.
Flame Monroe, a transgender comedian, discusses Dave Chappelle’s Netflix special that has drawn criticism from some people in the transgender community.
The comedian Dave Chappelle’s comments on transgender people and gender in “The Closer” have led to outside criticism and..
It appears that Netflix will not cancel comedian Dave Chappelle's special "The Closer" in response to criticism of his jokes about..