Cake artist reacts to cake wins submitted by fans

Natalie Sideserf of Sideserf Cake Studio reacts to cake wins submitted by fans!

Special thanks to Amanda King, Attacha Rudolph, Curse Lee, Kyla Shay, JJ, Jay Powski, and Victoria Aronofsky!

WAYS TO SUPPORT SIDESERF CAKE STUDIO: https://sideserfcakes.com/contribute https://subscribestar.com/sideserfcakes Follow @SideserfCakes on Social Media: Instagram: http://instagram.com/sideserfcakes Facebook: http://facebook.com/sideserfcakes Get Sideserf Cake Studio T-Shirts and merch HERE: https://shop.sideserfcakes.com SUBSCRIBE to our channel for a new video EVERY MONDAY!

Music by Public Pool: https://bit.ly/3Ai3Zxd