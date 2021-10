Top-Stories

W NOPOLICE ARE ASKINANYONEGWITH INFO OR VIDEO OF THEINCDIENT TO CONTACT LOCALAUTHORITIES.

KPD ARRIVEDT ACLUB LEGENDS JUST BEFORE 3 AMSATURDAY MORNING, TO FIND 4GUNSHOT VICTIMS IN THE PARKINGLOT.

THREE WERE AIR LIFTED TOA HOSPITAL IN CRITICALCONDITION, ANOTHER HAD WITHNON-LIFE THREATENING INJURS,IE.

THIS IS AN ACITIVEINVESTIGATION, AND IF YOU CANHELP CONTACT K-P- ATD254-501-8800 OR THE BELLCOUNTY CRIME STOPPERS AT254-52846-77 OR TI.PSMORE DETAILS ON A DEADLYWEEKEND SHOOTING IN HOUSTONTHAT RESULTED IN THE DEATH OFONE HARRIS COUNTY DEPU.TYHOUSTON AUTHORITES NOWRELEASING THE IDENTITIES OFTHE FALLEN DEPUTIES AND THETWO OTHER OFFICERS INJURED INWHATS BEING DESCRIBED ASN AAMBUSH.

DEPUTY KAREEM ATKINSWAS FATALLY SHOT DURING THEINCINTDE.

THE 30-YEAR-OLD ISSURVIVED BY HIS WIFE AND THEIRTWO-MONTH-OLD CHILD.

ANDDEPUTIES DARRELL GARRETT ANDJUQAIM "JAKAME" BARTHEN REWEALSO STRUCK BY GUNFIRE ANDTAKEN TO THE HOSPITAL.

ATKINSAND BARTHEN WERE PERFORMINGEXTRA LAW ENFORCEMENT DUTIESWHEN A PERSON TOLD THEAMPOSSIBLE ROBBERY WAS TAKINGPLACE.

WHEN THE DETECTESIVSTARTED TO ARREST A POTENTIALSUSPECT, AN UNSEENECDON SPERSON STARTING FIRING.NOW IT'S TIME FOR A CHECK ONYOUR FIRST ALERT FOREC