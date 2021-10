ISKCON Kolkata sings bhajan & protests outside Bangladesh Deputy | Communal violence | Oneindia News

ISKCON Kolkata sings 'bhajan' and protests outside Bangladesh Deputy High Commission in Kolkata following the incident where an ISKCON temple in Noakhali in Bangladesh was vandalised and a devotee killed by a mob yesterday.

