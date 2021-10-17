Skip to main content
Global Edition
Sunday, October 17, 2021

Task force studies missing women issue

Credit: WISN
Duration: 05:40s 0 shares 1 views

Task force studies missing women issue
Task force studies missing women issue

Kristin Welch of Wisconsin’s Missing & Murdered Indigenous Women Task Force explains the goals of the study group.

ADRIENNE THE INTENSE COVERAGEOF THE DISAPPEARANCE OF GABBYPETITO LEADING CRITICS TO ACCUSETHE MEDIA OF MISSING WHITE WOMENSYNDROME.DISAPPEARANCES AND MURDERS OFNATIVE AMERICAN WOMEN ARELARGELY IGNORED NATIONAL MEDIA.STATISTICS SAY MISSING ANDMURDERED INDIGENOUS WOMEN NUMBERIN THE HUNDREDS IF NOT THETHOUSANDS ACROSS THE CNTOURY.WISCONSIN HAS SOME OF THOSECASES, INCLUDING THE COMING OFRAYLENE ON THE -- ON ARESERVATION.HER DAUGHTER WAS OY NLTWO MONTHSOLD WHEN HER MOTHER DISAPPEARED.

Related news coverage

Advertisement