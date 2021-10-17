J&K Police blast house with 2 terrorists in Pampore | 2 labourers killed in Kulgam | Oneindia News

Yesterday, during an encounter in Jammu and Kashmir’s Pampore, security forces blew up a building in which two terrorists were hiding; Today, unidentified terrorists shot down two non-local labourers in Kulgam district of South Kashmir; The NDRF and defence forces have been pressed into rescue and relief operations in Kerala, where heavy rains since Friday triggered landslides and floods; Mumbai did not record any Covid deaths in 24 hours for the first time since the outbreak of the coronavirus pandemic last year.

#J&K #Pampore #Kulgam