Security minister defends terror prevention scheme

Security Minister Damian Hinds says the counter-terrorism programme Prevent has “really helped” deal with the risks of radicalisation.

The 25-year-old suspect being questioned following the stabbing of Sir David Amess MP has been detained under section 41 of the Terrorism Act 2000.

Home Secretary Priti Patel told Sky News that Prevent was being reviewed to ensure it was "fit for purpose" but the Home Office has refused to confirm whether the suspected killer was known to anti-terror experts.

Report by Jonesia.

Like us on Facebook at http://www.facebook.com/itn and follow us on Twitter at http://twitter.com/itn