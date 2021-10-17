Experts say get your holiday shopping done early; what you need to know about return policies

Yvonne Cirger decided to get a jump on her Christmas shopping in mid-October.
Consumer advocate Laura Daily says Cirger isn't alone.
Experts are predicting shortages of many products in the coming weeks leading up to the holiday shopping season.
Yvonne Cirger decided to get a jump on her Christmas shopping in mid-October.
Consumer advocate Laura Daily says Cirger isn't alone.
Experts are predicting shortages of many products in the coming weeks leading up to the holiday shopping season.
India's coal-burning power plants, which supply much of the country's electricity, are running perilously low on stocks, raising..