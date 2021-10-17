The REAL reason the US supply chain is backed up

Washington Post global economics correspondent David Lynch explains why the US supply chain is so backed up and says the “original sin” that kicked off this crisis was a change in American consumption habits during the pandemic.
Washington Post global economics correspondent David Lynch explains why the US supply chain is so backed up and says the “original sin” that kicked off this crisis was a change in American consumption habits during the pandemic.
Kids complain about dinner taking an hour, but can we blame them?
The agony of waiting for the oven to preheat on a..