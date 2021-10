David Oyelowo talks upcoming projects & advice to actors!

David Oyelowo dropped some words of wisdom for aspiring actors on the green carpet at the Earthshot Prize event at Alexandra Palace in London.

He also told our reporter Jodie McCallum about his upcoming projects... Report by Mccallumj.

