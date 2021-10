J&K encounter: Pak Commandos' hand suspected in training the terrorists, says sources| Oneindia News

Indian Army sources and the police have said that the fierceness of the fighting between security forces and the group of terrorists holed up in the jungles of Jammu and Kashmir's Poonch district for at least eight days suggests the infiltrators were trained by Pakistani commandos.

