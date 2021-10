Gujarat: 2 killed, 125 rescued after fire breaks out at packaging factory in Surat | Oneindia News

A fire broke out in a packaging unit located in Vareli, Kadodara area of Surat in Gujarat.

According to news agency ANI, 2 labourers have died in this incident.

The administration claimed that 125 people have been rescued in it.

