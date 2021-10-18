Kerala Rain: Death toll rises to 24 due to flash floods and landslides | Oneindia News
Kerala Rain: Death toll rises to 24 due to flash floods and landslides | Oneindia News

Heavy rain in Kerala trigged flash floods and landslides, the death toll has risen to 24 with many people still missing.

IMD has issued a yellow warning in the state.

#KeralaRains #Kottayam #Idukki