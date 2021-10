Tory MP calls for a pause in face-to-face meetings

Tobias Ellwood calls for a pause in face-to-face meetings between MPs and their constituents after the killing of Tory colleague Sir David Amess.

The Conservative MP says the police have made it clear that "there could be a copycat attack" and stresses the importance that "MPs, staff and the general public are kept safe".

Report by Blairm.

