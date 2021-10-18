The Man With Bendy Bones | BORN DIFFERENT

24-YEAR-OLD Raj, from Uttar Pradesh in India, was born in 1999 but stopped growing in 2002 due to an undiagnosed rare condition.

Just 22 inches tall and weighing only 22 kilos, his condition has also caused his bones to grow in unusual angles - unfortunately this affects his daily mobility.

Having been seen by various doctors, no one was ever able to diagnose Raj's condition, let alone find a cure.

Luckily Raj can count on his mother's support for most things throughout his daily routine.

However, despite the challenges he faces, Raj is able to work in his very own sweet shop.

He told Truly: "It has been four years since I opened this shop - I'm really passionate about the shop." And he has become known locally due to his unique appearance.

"When people see me for the first time they're astounded - they say that's Raj Kumar!" His mother is very proud of the work Raj does to financially support his family.