Sir David Amess’ family visit scene of his stabbing

The widow of Sir David Amess, Julia, was accompanied by family members outside Belfairs Methodist Church, Leigh-on-Sea on Monday morning.

Wiping tears from her eyes, she read messages on flowers placed outside the church where her husband was stabbed to death.

Report by Blairm.

