New affidavits allege Murdaugh took $3M meant for late housekeeper's family

Newly released documents allege that Alex Murdaugh, a once-prominent South Carolina attorney now embroiled in scandals including alleged life insurance fraud, coordinated with his former housekeeper’s family to sue himself for insurance money that he then pocketed for himself, according to a pair of affidavits.

CNN’s Dianne Gallagher reports.