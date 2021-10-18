Colin Powell Dead at 84

Colin Powell , Dead at 84.

The first Black US secretary of state died on Monday due to complications from Covid-19.

His family confirmed the news on Facebook.

General Colin L.

Powell, former U.S. Secretary of State and Chairman of the Joint Chiefs of Staff, passed away this morning due to complications from Covid 19, Powell family, via Facebook.

We have lost a remarkable and loving husband, father, grandfather and a great American, Powell family, via Facebook.

His family noted that he was fully vaccinated ….

… and was treated at Walter Reed National Military Medical Center.

The four-star general was born in Harlem, New York, in 1937.

Powell served in several Republican administrations, helping to shape America’s foreign policy over the last years of the 20th century.

He was the first Black national security advisor under Ronald Reagan's presidency.

Powell was also the first and youngest Black chairman of the Joint Cheifs of Staff under President George H.W.

Bush.

