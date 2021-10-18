The nation's top health agencies could approve booster shots for the Moderna and Johnson & Johnson COVID-19 vaccines this week.
Recently, a U.S. advisory panel unanimously endorsed booster shots of the Johnson & Johnson COVID-19 vaccine for adults over..
On Friday, the FDA Advisory Committee voted to approve a booster of Johnson & Johnson two months after your first dose for those 18..