Woman pranks boyfriend after he passes bar exam: 'You're so lame'

A woman pranked her boyfriend with the "wrong cake" and you can blame Sonic the Hedgehog for that.TikToker Kristina and her boyfriend were celebrating the fact that he just passed the bar exam.Kristina presented her beau with a cake box.

He opened it up and couldn't believe what it said."Screw the bar.

Who wants to be an attorney anyway?" the cookie cake read.It was clearly the message he would have wanted to see if he hadn't passed the exam."Oh s***!" Kristina exclaimed.

She then excused herself to retrieve another cookie cake."Congrats, Mr. Attorney!

Never doubted you for a second!" the second cookie cake read.Her boyfriend couldn't stop laughing; he could hardly catch his breath to lovingly tell her, "You're so lame!" .The hilarious video received over 12.8 million views on TikTok."And this is how you prank someone you love," a user wrote