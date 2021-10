Bangladesh: Hindu homes torched after alleged offensive post on Muslims | Oneindia News

In a fresh case of violence against Hindus in Bangladesh, at least 20 houses of members of the minority community were torched by a Muslim mob in the city of Rangpur on Sunday.

Tension erupted after rumours went viral that a member of the Hindu community had posted offensive religious content on Facebook against Muslims. #Bangladesh #HinduTemples #DurgaPujaAttack