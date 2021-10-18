TikToker explains why we've all been using lighters wrong

One TikToker, @sidneyraz, is determined to educate his 1.4 million followers with all the things he should've known before he was in his 30s."Here's something I wish I knew before I was in my 30s: how to use a lighter," he explained."When lighting something that's below, don't light it this way and go down" .He flicked the lighter with his left hand so the flame was facing right then turned it downward.This way makes it much more likely that you'll burn yourself because the fire bends toward your thumb."Greatly reduce your risk of boo-boo owies," he said.

"Righties face the lighter to right, lefties face the lighters to the left" .When the lighter is facing the correct direction the flame will bend away from your hand, which means fewer burns and boo-boos.The tutorial racked up 4.1 million videos on TikTok.

"Dude this is always my struggle when lighting candles," someone commented