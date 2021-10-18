Daily Dividend Report: ACI,HWM,NRG,UNM,KLIC

At the new rate, the dividend on an annualized basis will be $0.48 per share compared to the previous rate of $0.40 per share.

Albertsons Companies, today announced that its Board of Directors has declared a 20% increase in the quarterly dividend on its common stock, from $0.10 per share to $0.12 per share.

The next quarterly dividend of $0.12 per share of common stock will be paid on November 12, 2021 to stockholders of record as of the close of business on October 29, 2021.

The Board of Directors of Howmet Aerospace declared a dividend of 2 cents per share on the outstanding Common Stock of the Company, to be paid on November 25, 2021, to the holders of record of the Common Stock at the close of business on November 5, 2021, NRG Energy, today announced that its Board of Directors declared a quarterly dividend on the Company's common stock of $0.325 per share, or $1.30 per share on an annualized basis.

The dividend is payable on November 15, 2021 to stockholders of record as of November 1, 2021.

Effective October 15, 2021, the Unum Group Board of Directors declared a quarterly dividend of $0.30 per share on its common stock to be paid November 19, 2021, to stockholders of record as of October 29, 2021.

Kulicke and Soffa Industries, announced today that its Board of Directors has declared and authorized a quarterly dividend of $0.17 per share of common stock, representing a $0.03 increase over its most recent dividend payable on October 12, 2021.

The dividend payment will be made on January 10, 2022 to holders of record as of December 23, 2021.

K&S most recently raised its quarterly dividend by $0.02, prior to the December 24, 2020 record date.

In addition to providing investors with a consistent return, through its growing dividend program, the Company continues to actively repurchase shares through its opportunistic share repurchase program.

During the first two weeks of fiscal year 2022, the Company repurchased $3.6 million in open market share repurchases.