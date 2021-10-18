How To Eat Every Insect

Please be advised that like certain shellfish, some people may be unable to safely consume insects due to dietary allergies.

Take a deep breath and come prepared with an open mind because today Joseph Yoon from Brooklyn Bugs is teaching us how to eat (almost) every edible insect there is.

Now, we know what you're thinking - aren't tarantulas and scorpions arachnids, not insects?

Also, why are you doing this Epicurious?

First, yes but come on.

And second - trust us.

A vital and ecologically important world of food can be yours to enjoy with just a little guidance.