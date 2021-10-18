Truck driver guilty on 27 counts in Colorado interstate crash that killed 4 people

Rogel Aguilera-Mederos was driving an 18-wheeler on Interstate 70 in 2019 when he crashed into two dozen stopped cars and four semi trailers.
The convictions include four counts of vehicular homicide.
Rogel Aguilera-Mederos was driving an 18-wheeler on Interstate 70 in 2019 when he crashed into two dozen stopped cars and four semi trailers.
The convictions include four counts of vehicular homicide.
A Jefferson County jury on Friday found Rogel Aguilera-Mederos guilty of the most serious charges he faced, including vehicular..