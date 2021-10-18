Kourtney Kardashian and Travis Barker Announced Their Engagement

Kourtney Kardashian and Travis Barker , Announce Engagement.

Kardashian took to Instagram Sunday to post a loving photograph of the couple on a beach, hugging and surrounded by a circle of roses.

Captioned "forever" by Kardashian, Barker commented "FOREVER" on the post.

According to TMZ, Barker asked the question at a beachside hotel in Montecito, California.

Sources say that Barker proposed on Sunday.

Barker, a respected drummer, is best known for his work with punk band Blink-182.

Kourtney is known for starring in the hit reality television show, "Keeping Up With the Kardashians.".

The Kardashian sisters were overcome with joy, displaying their happiness with a flurry of emojis on social media.

On Twitter, sister Kim posted a video of the couple, captioned "KRAVIS FOREVER.".

Kendall Jenner posted a superimposed image of Kourtney's hand while wearing her engagement ring.

After being long-time friends, Kardashian and Barker started dating at the beginning of 2021