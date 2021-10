Murder suspects in Mykel Waide case appear in court Murder suspects in Mykel Waide case appear in court

2 MEN ACCUSEDOF SHOOTING ANDKILLING ..... ALEXINGTON M .AN....IN AUUGST OF 20-20..

MOVES NOW TO AGRAND JURY.CHRISEVELYN SCHULTZWAS IN THECOURTROOM THISMORNING AND JOINSUS WITH NEWTESTIMONYIN THIS LEX 18 NEWSUPDATE.EVIE: 22 YEAR OLDTAYTE PATTON AND19YEAR OLDANTONIO TURNERAPPEARED IN FRONTOF A JUDGE THISMORNING DURING APROBABLE CAUSEHEARING.THE TWO MEN ARECHARGED IN THESHOOTING DEATH OF18-YEAR-OLD MYKEL19YEAR OLDANTONIO TURNERAPPEARED IN FRONTOFA JUDGE THISMORNING DURING APROBABLE CAUSEHEARING.THE TWO MEN ARECHARGED IN THESHOTOING DEATH OF18-YEAR-OLD MYKE LWAIDE.

AT THERESIDENCE INN ONNEWTOWN PIKE INAUGUST 2020.PATTON AND TURNERWERE BOTHCHARGED WITHMURDER ANDWANTONENDANGERMENTLAST MONTH.THIS MORNINGDETECTIVE STEVENCOBB TESTIFIED THETWO MEN SHOT INTOA CROWD OF 80 TO90 PEOPLE..

ANDOTHERS RETURNEDFIRE.FOUR PEOPLE WEREHIT DURING THEINCIDENT.

ANDWADE WAS KILLED.DETECTIVE COBBSAYS THE CASEAGAINST THE TWOMEN STEMS FROMCELL PHONERECORDS .SURVELILANCEVIDEO SHOWING THESHOOTINGOCCURRED.

AND ACONFIDENTIALEYEWITNESS.DESCRIBED AS ARIVAL GANG MEEMBRWHO CAMEFORWARD IN MARCHOF THIS YEAR.DEFENSEATTORNEYSEXPRESSEDCONCERNS ABOUTTHE CREDIBILITY OFTHE EYEWITNESS.BUT THE JUDGEDISAGREED.JUDGE VANESSADICKSON: THEEVIDENCE WE HAVETODAY ISN'T JUSTFROM THETESTIMONY OFTHAT EYEWITNESS.IF IT WERE, I'D SAYPROBABLY NOTENOUGH FORPROBABLE CAUSE.BUT THERE'S LOTSOF OTHEREVIDENCE THATWAS PRESENTED.THERE'S THEINFORMATIONABOUT WHERETHEY WEREPHYSICALLYLOCATED, THERE'SA VIDEO THATSHOWS GUNSHOTCOMING OUT THEWINDOW, TH