Former US Secretary of State Colin Powell dies from COVID complications, his family announce

The first black American to head the US armed forces, Powell is remembered by many for his controversial support for the 2003 US invasion of Iraq.
The first black American to head the US armed forces, Powell is remembered by many for his controversial support for the 2003 US invasion of Iraq.
Colin Powell, the first black US secretary of state and top military officer, died on Monday at the age of 84 due to complications..
Colin Powell, the first Black US secretary of state whose leadership in several Republican administrations helped shape American..