18th annual GAP conference

PARTNER COALITIONIT'S CALLED THEBLUE GRASSCOALITION FORGRANARDPENTS ANDIT WAS WE BEGAN 18YEARS AGO WE'RE INOUR EIGHTH YEARIT'S HARD TOIMAGINE HAD ACOUPLE OFWORKSHOPS, THEN.FELT THERE WAS ANEED FORGRANDPARENTS TOHAVE RESOURCESGET INFORMATIONAND NOW NOW THECONFERENCE IS SOMUCH MORE THANTHAT, SO, EVENTHOUGH IT'SGRANDPARENTS ASPARENTS, WE KNOWTHAT RELATIVES.EVEN OFTEN FICTIVEKIN EVERYONE ISPROVIDINGCAREGIVING TOCHILDREN INMULTIPLE WAYS, SOTHEY AREPROVIDINGA GAPFOR CHILDRENDURING THIS TIMEOF SUCH ME.DANIEL HALLDALE YOU ARE ONEOF THOSE PEOPLEWHO IS PRVIODINGTHAT GAP JUST TELLUS BRIEFLY ABOUTYOUR JOURNEY AS AGRANDPARENT AS APARENT RAISINGYOURGRANDDAUGHTER.USER AVATARDIANA DOGGETT2016 WE WERERECEIVING A PHONECALL MY WIFE ISCHEATING SCHOOLASKING IF WE COULDTAKE HERGRANDDAUGHTER ABRAND NAME IS WECALL HER, SHE WASNINE YEARS OLD, ATTHE TIME WE DIDN'THESITATE.SO WE TOOK HER INAHEAD TEMPORARYCUSTODY AND OVERTHE NEXT FEWLUNCH WENTTHROUGH THECOURT SYSTEMEVENTUALLY GOTPERMANENTCUSTODY ANDJUSTICE LASTSPRING, WEACTUALLY ADOPTEDA BRIEF SO NOWSHE'S 14 AND IN OURCARE FOR SEVERALYEARS.DANIEL HALLTHAT'S WONDERFULDALE SO WHAT HASIT BEEN LIKE FORYOU TO BE DOINGTHIS LATER IN LIFE.DIANA DOGGETTWOULDN'TWOULDN'T CHANGEIT FOR THE WORLD,BUT IT CHANGEDOUR RETIREMENTPLANS DEFINITELYBUT WE WOULDN'TWE WOULDN'TCHANGE ANYTHING.DANIEL HALLDIANA, YOU AREGETTING READY FORTHE GAPCONFERENCE, SOWHAT IS THECONFERENCE ANDHOW WILL PEOPLEBE ABLE TO LEARNMORE ABOUT WHATGAP IS DOING INKENTUCKY.DIANA DOGGETTYOU KNOW WE'RETHRILLED WE HAD ACOUPLE OFPOSTPONEMENTS,BECAUSE OF THEPANDEMIC.AND I JUSTRECENTLY GOTSOME STATISTICSSENT TO ME ABOUTWHAT YOU KNOWTHE PANDEMIC HASDONE TOCAREGIVERS MORETHAN 140.CHILDREN UNDERTHE AGE OF 18 HAVEBEEN LEFT HAVELOST AT LEAST ONECAREGIVER AND THEIMMEDIATE THOSEARE CREATEDPARENTS ARERELATIVES RAISINGGRANDCHILDREN, SOWE FINDOURSELVES, NOTONLY IN THE THENORMAL NEED TOTRANSFER EVIDENCEBASED.INFORMATION, BUTWE NOW HAVECHILDREN THATNEEDED NAVIGATETHROUGH TRAUMA INA IN A NEW ANDDIFFERENT WAY, SOTHIS CONFERENCE ISREALLY.WE'RE REALLYSTRESSING THEMENTAL ASPECTMENTAL HEALTHASPECT OF THESECAREGIVERS AND INTHE CHILDREN.FOR EXAMPLE, WEARE WORKSHOPSARE GOING TOINCLUDE YOUTHSUICIDEPREVENTION, WEHAVE A TIMERENOWNEDSPEAKER DRHAYDEN OMAR IT'SGOING TO BEPRESENTING THAT.AS WELL AS DALE ISGOING TO BETALKING ABOUTSUBSTANCE ABUSEAND JUST THE CRISISTHAT THAT CALL ITSAYS AMONG ARGUETHAT, ESPIAECLLYTO HOW TO HOWCAREGIVERS CAN.CAN BATTLE THATAND WHAT, WHATARE THERESOURCES THATARE AVAILABLE, THEBASICS OF BRAINDEVELOPMENT ISALSO VERY, VERYIMPORTANTWORKSHOP AND ANDOFTEN.DESIRED ANAND DWANTED, AS WELLAS NAVIGATING THELEGAL PATH TOGUARDIANSHIPWHICH OUR LOCALBAR ASSOCIATIONHERE IN LEXINGTONIS GOING TOPROVIDE OURKEYNOTE SPEAKER,HOWEVER, IS DRMALCOLM.SMITH AND HE IS THENATION'S OFAUTHORITY ON ONTHE ANGER, THECHILDREN HAVEBULLET, AS A RESULTOF BULLY ARE, AS ARESULT OF JUST THECIRCUMSTANCESTHEY FINDTHEMSELVES INTHEIR CHILDHOODSO WE'RE EXCITEDABOUT HISWORKSHOPS, THECARING FOR THEANGRY CHILD, ASWELL DANIEL HALLDALE IS AWORKSHOPPRESENTER, WHATIS YOUR MESSAGE,GOING TO BE.
DIANA DOGGETTWE WANT TO SHARETHE IMPORTANCE OFDRUG SUBSTANCEUSE AND HOW IT'SAFFTEECD SO MANYPEOPLE LAST YEAR2020 UNITED STATESAROUND 3300.OVERDOSE DEATHSAND PASSED AWAY IN2013, THIS IS ONE OFTHE REASONS THATWE'RE RAISINGANGRY RIGHT NOWBUT IT'S RATHER.OPINION BECAUSEMADE IT INTENSELYWORSE, AND WEWANT PEOPLE TOKNOW THAT OURHEALS, WE DO TWOTHINGS WE TRY TOHELP FAMILIES WHOHAVE LOST LOVEDONES, AND WEENCOURAGE PEOPLEWHO ARE WANTINGBTOE IN RECOVERYSO INGRANDPARENTSWERE FACING A BIGSTRUGGLE WITHYOURGRANDCHILDREN.DANIEL HALLAND FOR PEOPLEWHO WANT TO COMETO THECONFERENCE, WHATDO THEY NEED TODO. CALLINGTHE FAYETTECOUNTY EXTENSIONOFFICE AT 2575582THE PREFIX OF 859OR YOU CAN.REGISTER ONLINE ATGAP OFKENTUCKY.ORG ANDI MIGHT MENTION ONTHAT WEBSITE IS ANAMAZINGES ROURCETHAT IS FREE IT'STHE KINSHIP CAREGIVER HANDBOOK.AND IT'S FOR THESTATE IT'S LOCALAND STATE, IT WILLGUIDE YOUTHROUGH THEPATHWAY TORAISING.A CHILD AS ARELATIVE ORGRANDPARENTS, SOWE WANT THAT, ANDEVERYONE THATATTENDS THECONFERENCECONFERENCE WILLRECEIVE A FREECOPY OF THATHANDBOOK.WE ENCOURAGEEVERYONE TO CE,OMEVEN IF YOU'RE NOTA CAREGIVER THISCONFERENCE WILLPROVIDE YOU WITHAGAIN.EVIDENCE BASEDRESEARCH FOR FORFOR ALL THE ISSUESTHAT PARENTS ANDCAREGIVERS AREFACING TODAY SOLUNCH IS PROVIDED$10 REGISTRATIONFEE, WE HAVE ANAMAZING RESRCOUEFAIR.WITH LOTS AND LOTSOF AGENCIES ANDRESOURCESTHROUGHOUT THECOMMUNITY, SO WEJUST ENCOURAGEEVERYONE TO JOINUS ON OCTOBER THE21ST, IT IS ANAMAZINGCONFERENCE.IT IS STATEWIDE,U YOWILL FIND ANETWORK OFPEOPLE THAT AREGOING THROUGHTHE SAME THINGSTHAT YOU ARE INTHAT IN ITSELF ISREASSURING.ANNA:THE 18TH ANNUALBLUEGRASSREGIONALGRANDPARENTSRAISINGGRANDCHILDRENCONFERENCE IS THISTHURSDAY,OCTOBER 21ST ATTHE CLARION HOTELLOCATED AT 1950NEWTOWN PIKE INLEXINGTON.

THECONFERENCEBEGINS AT 8:30 A-M.