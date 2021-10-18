The Political World Pays Tribute to Colin Powell

Powell died on Monday due to complications with Covid-19.

The former secretary of state was fully vaccinated.

He was 84 years old.

Tributes poured in from the political world.

Having repeatedly broken racial barriers, blazing a trail for others to follow in federal government service, Colin was committed throughout his life to investing in the next generation of leadership, President Joe Biden, via Reuters .

Godspeed to Secretary Colin Powell who led with integrity, admitted fallibility and defended democracy.

Deepest condolences to his loved ones and friends, Stacey Abrams, via Twitter.

My condolences to the family of Colin Powell.

Though we disagreed on many issues, I always respected him and was proud of his achievements.

When he and I ran into each other and conversed, I always left feeling he was a sincere and committed man to what he believed in.

RIP, Reverend Al Sharpton, via Twitter .

Laura and I are deeply saddened by the death of Colin Powell.

He was a great public servant, starting with his time as a soldier during Vietnam.

Many Presidents relied on General Powell’s counsel and experience, George H.W.

Bush, via statement .

The world lost one of the greatest leaders that we have ever witnessed ... and I lost a tremendous personal friend and mentor, Secretary of Defense Lloyd Austin, via ABC News