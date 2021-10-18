Travis Barker and Kourtney Kardashian Are Engaged! See Her Massive Diamond Ring | Billboard News
It's official: Travis Barker and Kourtney Kardashian are tying the knot.

The Blink-182 drummer and his wife-to-be shared the good news with a post on Instagram.