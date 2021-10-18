Growing need for volunteer firefighters in Montana

This past fire season got off to an early start all across the state, and no matter how bad it got, it could have gotten a lot worse if not for our volunteer firefighters.
This past fire season got off to an early start all across the state, and no matter how bad it got, it could have gotten a lot worse if not for our volunteer firefighters.
The Three Forks Volunteer Fire Department launches program for junior firefighters
Volunteer Firefighters from the Finley Point Yellow Bay Fire Department were some of the first on scene the night of July 31 when..