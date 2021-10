Archbishop of Canterbury pays tribute to Sir David Amess

During a service of remembrance at Westminster, the Archbishop of Canterbury Justin Welby remembers murdered MP Sir David Amess as a "friend to his constituents" who had a "robust fairness of spirit and charity of heart" which endeared him to MPs from all parties.

Report by Blairm.

