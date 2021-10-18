The Harder They Fall Red Carpet Interviews

Last night, everyone from movie stars to TV actors, musical artists, and even fashion designers stepped out for the LA premiere of Netflix‘s upcoming film, The Harder They Fall.

The all-Black western crafted by Jeymes Samuel, who also directed the project, features a star-studded cast on camera and an equally talented music team behind the scenes.

Leading the project are Regina King, Idris Elba, Zazie Beetz, Jonathan Majors, LaKeith Stanfield, and Delroy Lindo, with equally strong performances from Deon Cole, Danielle Deadwyler, RJ Cyler, and Edi Gathegi for the ensemble cast.

The movie marks Samuel’s feature film debut, which is quite remarkable when you consider the talent attached to it.

Jay Z not only joined the project as a producer but also wrote original music for it.