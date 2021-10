Doctor describes saving the life of fellow Newcastle Utd fan

A Newcastle United fan was given a standing ovation of his own at Sunday's match at St James's Park against Tottenham Hotspur.

A&E doctor Tom Prichard has been hailed a hero for helping save the life of a fellow supporter, after leaping into action when he saw a medical emergency in the stadium.

Report by Blairm.

