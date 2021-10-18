San Diego Supervisor to proposal plan to aid border businessses

San Diego County Supervisors Vice Chair Nora Vargas announced Monday that she will introduce a letter to the board asking the county to assist businesses and families impact by border restrictions amid the pandemic.
San Diego County Supervisors Vice Chair Nora Vargas announced Monday that she will introduce a letter to the board asking the county to assist businesses and families impact by border restrictions amid the pandemic.
ANTI-HATE ROUNDTABLE DISCUSSION,AND PART OFFF EORTS TO PUSH BACKON HATE CRIM.ESLESS THAN A WEEK AGO, THEPRESIDENT ANNOUNCING TRALVE WILLRESUME AT ETH U.S.-MEXICOBORDER.ONE COUNTY SUPERVISOR IS HOPINGTO MAKE IT A LITTLE EASI.ERNATAY HOLMES JOINS US FROM THECOUNTY ADMINISTRATNIO BUILDING.