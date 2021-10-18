DoorDash driver accidentally 'traps' customer in his house

A TikToker shared his predicament after DoorDash left his iced coffee inches from his front door.Alex Bradshaw (@slopshaw) filmed the situation, showing that he could not open his door far enough to grab the coffee...without risking knocking over the newly purchased beverage.Bradshaw took to the comments of his video to further explain how he's stuck in the house."Thank you all for the continued suggestion of using my nonexistent back door to retrieve the coffee I ordered," he wrote.Although Bradshaw never explained how he got his coffee, he posted a series of follow-up videos when it happened to him again