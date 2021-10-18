McDonald’s employee reveals the chain’s ‘least-ordered’ menu item

A fast-food worker is going viral after revealing the alleged least-ordered item at McDonald’s.The revelation comes courtesy of Stephen Patula, the McDonald’s employee behind the popular TikTok page @patulafamilymcdonalds.In this new video, which has already drawn almost 5 million views, Patula explained why hot tea is his location’s least-sold item.“We bought these stores back in July, and I have yet to serve one hot tea,” Patula said in the clip.“I actually didn’t even know that we sold hot tea until about a month ago”.That fact is a little ironic because, as Patula added in his clip, his location probably sells more iced tea than anything else.Of course, Patula’s video is totally subjective — and just based on the store where he works