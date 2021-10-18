Here's why TikTok is mourning a broken table

TikTokers can't keep a straight face when they lip-sync to a clip from America's Funniest Home Videos.The snippet is from a 2016 segment where a kid melodramatically yells, "Oh no!

Our table!

But you'll have to hear it before you get why people can't mime the words without breaking into laughter.the clip has been uploaded on YouTube, Reddit and TikTok.And much like the "berries and cream" trend, it has been remixed, mashed-up and used in fan video edits."They say you can't say it with a straight face," @maxtaylorlifts wrote in a caption.

He tried to lip-sync but pretty much immediately broke into laughter.Someone also managed to create a mashup of the audio with My Chemical Romance's "The Black Parade"