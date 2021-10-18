Apple is bringing back some old MacBook Pro features

What’s old is new again.
Apple announced a new line of MacBook Pro laptops that once again have physical function keys, HDMI and SD card connectors and a magnetic charger.
What’s old is new again.
Apple announced a new line of MacBook Pro laptops that once again have physical function keys, HDMI and SD card connectors and a magnetic charger.
Though Apple announced its M1 Pro chip with a 10-core CPU at today's event, it turns out there is a lower-tier option available for..
Apple today announced the new MacBook Pro, and while some customers will be disappointed that there is now a notch at the top of..