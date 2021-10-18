‘SNL’ Breakout Star Bowen Yang Brings the House Down as “Proud Gay Oompa Loompa” | Billboard News

Bowen Yang brought the Saturday Night Live house down when he appeared as a “proud gay Oompa Loompa” for a segment on “Weekend Update.” The comic was trending on social media Sunday (Oct.
17) thanks to the hilarious moment.
Bowen Yang brought the Saturday Night Live house down when he appeared as a “proud gay Oompa Loompa” for a segment on “Weekend Update.” The comic was trending on social media Sunday (Oct.
17) thanks to the hilarious moment.
The comic has quickly become a fan favorite, with his unique characters — including Fran Lebowitz and the iceberg that sunk the..