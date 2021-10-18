Busting, a Common Myth About Sweating, and Exercise.
According to Lifehacker, how much you sweat is not a reliable indicator of weight loss, .
Fitness level or how hard you are working out.
When your body gets too hot, beyond a temperature that’s healthy, .
Little glands in your skin secrete droplets of moisture.
Those droplets evaporate and help lower your body temperature.
.
It's just your body's way of keeping itself cool.
.
While exercising, your muscles generate heat, raising your body's temperature and causing you to sweat.
.
Sweating more during a workout doesn't mean that you're burning more fat.
It means that your body temperature is high and your sweat glands are trying to cool you down.
Sweating a lot can shed excess water weight.
However, losing water weight is only temporary.
.
Every pound of weight you shed while working out is equal to two cups of water, or sweat.
.
It will be replenished the next time you take a drink of water.
.
Don't feel like you have to end every workout dripping in sweat to accomplish your fitness goals.
.
Don't sweat it.