Busting a Common Myth About Sweating and Exercise

Busting, a Common Myth About Sweating, and Exercise.

According to Lifehacker, how much you sweat is not a reliable indicator of weight loss, .

Fitness level or how hard you are working out.

When your body gets too hot, beyond a temperature that’s healthy, .

Little glands in your skin secrete droplets of moisture.

Those droplets evaporate and help lower your body temperature.

.

It's just your body's way of keeping itself cool.

.

While exercising, your muscles generate heat, raising your body's temperature and causing you to sweat.

.

Sweating more during a workout doesn't mean that you're burning more fat.

It means that your body temperature is high and your sweat glands are trying to cool you down.

Sweating a lot can shed excess water weight.

However, losing water weight is only temporary.

.

Every pound of weight you shed while working out is equal to two cups of water, or sweat.

.

It will be replenished the next time you take a drink of water.

.

Don't feel like you have to end every workout dripping in sweat to accomplish your fitness goals.

.

Don't sweat it.