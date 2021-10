TOYS FOR TOTS ASKING FOR HELP

TO BE DONE INCLUDING HIGHERWAGES, SO PLAYERS CAN BEFINANCIALLY SECURE.THE TIME FOR HOLIDAY CHEER ISALMOST HERE ... AND THATINCLUDES THE SPIRIT OF GIVINGBACK.ORGANIZERS BEHIND "TOYS FORTOTS" ARE ASKING FOR YOUR HELPTHISEA SSON.LAST YEAR, THEY WERE ABLE TOHELP MORE THAN 950 FAMILIES WITHGIFT GIVING.THEY’RE LOOKG FOR DONATIONS FORINFANTS UP TO KIDS AGE 4....ND.AILCHDREN AGES 9 TO 14.TO DONATE OR VOLUNTEER, CALL THENUMBER ON YOUR SCRN.EEDOLLS AND TOY CARS ARE USUALLYTHE FIRST TOYS TO BE DONATED.THE GROUP IS ALSO ASKI