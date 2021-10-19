Last year at this time, restaurants had capacity limits and couldn’t host large events for Bills games.
Creegan said game nights bring in 50% more in revenue than a typical night.
And it helps when the team wins, and fans want to keep the night going.
The Bills fever is contagiof spreads out throughoutEven when the Bills are onstop fans from coming togeof community beer work josthey see about 50 people igame nights.
I want to givof like kind of feeling lijust never ends.
Great towith the year that's goingmean where else would youand couldn't host large evCreon says game nights briteam wins and fans want toas long as they keep winniThe goal is to make fans fis like their personal livhave that they can come innow relaxing.
Just good viplace to be is super imporbeing surrounded by otheradds to the experience thedifferent strangers and evone common goal of being ato be your best friend Bybeer work stays open latesure Bills mafia can have