Suspect Named as British Politician Knifed to Death

ESSEX, UNITED KINGDOM — The man arrested and for the murder of British Member of Parliament David Amess has been named as Ali Harbi Ali, according to the BBC.

The 25-year-old British citizen, who is the son of a former Somali government official according to Reuters, stabbed Amess multiple times during a Friday open meeting with constituents.

One local councillor who spoke to the two assistants present at the time of the attack relayed that one of them had screamed when the attacker entered the meeting hall and brought out a knife.

Early investigations have suggested Islamic extremism as a possible motivation for the horrific attack, according to police, cited by the BBC, with The Daily Telegraph reporting that after the stabbing Amess, his attacker simply sat down next to his body, and made no effort to evade police.