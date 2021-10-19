Honda Introduces New Honda Sensing 360 System as Latest Step Toward Achieving Goal of Zero Traffic Collision Fatalities by 2050

Honda today announced plans to apply the next generation of its advanced suite of safety and driver-assistive technologies – Honda Sensing 360 – to all new Honda and Acura models in the U.S. by 2030.

With an expanded sensory range around the entire vehicle, Honda Sensing 360 removes blind spots to enhance collision avoidance, while also reducing driver burden.

The U.S. application of Honda Sensing 360 is part of a global strategy announced by Honda Motor Co., Ltd., that will begin in China, in 2022.

The Acura version of Honda Sensing 360 will utilize the AcuraWatch™ system name in North America.

These latest safety advances reflect a global vision announced by Honda global CEO Toshihiro Mibe in April 2021, to strive for both zero traffic collision fatalities involving Honda motorcycles and automobiles globally by 2050 and carbon-neutrality for its products and corporate activities by 2050.

More details about that announcement, are available here.

Since the U.S. introductions in 2014 of Honda Sensing® in the 2015 Honda CR-V, and AcuraWatch™ in the 2015 Acura TLX, application of these advanced safety and driver-assistive systems has expanded throughout the Honda and Acura lineups.

Today, nearly 6 million vehicles on U.S. roads have the benefit of Honda Sensing® and AcuraWatch™ technologies.