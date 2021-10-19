The all-new Volkswagen ID. LIFE Exterior Design

The ID.

LIFE is based on a smaller variant of Volkswagen’s modular electric drive matrix (MEB) that has been developed specifically for the small car segment.

It is the first all-electric Volkswagen on the MEB platform to transmit its drive power to the road via the front wheels.

Front-wheel drive opens up additional potential for highly efficient use of interior space in a compact surface area.

The front-mounted electric motor in the ID.

LIFE generates a maximum output of 172 kW (234 PS), accelerating the compact five-door model from a standstill to 100 km/h in 6.9 seconds.

In the underbody of the ID.

LIFE there is space for a high-voltage battery whose energy content of 57 kWh enables a range of approximately 400 kilometres according to the WLTP.

Thanks to modern charging technology, the range of the ID.

LIFE can be increased by up to 163 kilometres within ten minutes when stopping at a DC charging station en route.