Audi e-tron S Sportback in Navarra Blue Driving Video

The new Audi e-tron S and the new Audi e-tron S Sportback deliver dynamics in a new dimension.

In S gear, they provide their full boost performance for eight seconds – 370 kW of power and 973 Nm (717.6 lb-ft) of torque.

The standard sprint takes just 4.5 seconds and acceleration ends at 210 km/h (130.5 mph).

The nominal values in D gear, i.e.

Without boost, are 320 kW and 808 Nm (596.0 lb-ft).

The new S models have two electric motors on the rear axle and one on the front axle, making them the first volume-produced electric cars in the world to have three motors.

Their drive layout is based on the modular construction principle: An adapted design of the more powerful electric motor that powers rear axle in the Audi e-tron 55 is now installed on the front axle.

The front electric motor from the e-tron 55** operates together with a structurally identical counterpart and individual modifications in the rear.

The high-voltage battery system is located under the passenger compartment.

Each of its 36 modules contain 12 cells.

The battery has a gross energy capacity of 95 kWh, of which 91 percent (86 kWh) is usable.

With one battery charge, the Audi e-tron S and the Audi e-tron S Sportback achieve ranges of up to 364 km (226.2 mi) and 370 km (229.9 mi) respectively in the WLTP cycle.