Zomato chat support executive asks TN customer to learn 'national language Hindi' | Oneindia News

Food delivery application Zomato has drawn heavy criticism on social media after a user claimed he was told he 'should know Hindi' by the company's customer service executive.

'Reject Zomato' was one of the terms that trended after the post went viral.

